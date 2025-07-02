Breaking Down Life360: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $63.0, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.53% from the previous average price target of $57.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Life360 by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $71.00 $57.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $62.00 $55.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $70.00 $58.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $58.00 $52.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $48.00 $52.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Life360. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Life360 compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Life360's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Life360

Life360 is the world's largest family-focused social network, with over 50 million monthly active users. Security-conscious families use the Life360 app to track each other's whereabouts and to track the location of their pets and personal belongings. Life360 also offers a suite of additional security features, such as driver safety monitoring, roadside assistance, and emergency dispatching. In the US, the Life360 app regularly ranks in the top 10 most popular social-networking apps and in the top 25 across all apps in terms of daily active users.

Financial Insights: Life360

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Life360 displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Life360's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life360's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Life360's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Life360 adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

