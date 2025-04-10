Breaking Down Liberty Energy: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Liberty Energy, presenting an average target of $19.62, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has decreased by 11.3% from the previous average price target of $22.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Liberty Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Neil Mehta |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $14.00|$19.00 | |Derek Podhaizer |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $17.00|$21.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $11.00|$20.00 | |Connor Lynagh |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $25.00|$20.00 | |Keith Mackey |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $19.00|$24.00 | |Keith Mackey |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $24.00|$26.00 | |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $25.00|$23.00 | |Roger Read |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $22.00|$24.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Liberty Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Liberty Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Liberty Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Liberty Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc is a integrated energy services and technology company focused on providing hydraulic fracturing services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. The Company offers customers with hydraulic fracturing services, together with complementary services including wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods (including sand mine operations), and technologies to facilitate lower emission completions, thereby helping customers reduce emissions profile. The company provides services across USA and Canada.

Liberty Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Liberty Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -12.22%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.58%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Liberty Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

