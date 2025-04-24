Breaking Down Lennox Intl: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $603.78, with a high estimate of $750.00 and a low estimate of $450.00. Experiencing a 4.62% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $633.00.

The standing of Lennox Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Betsy Graseck |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $450.00|$585.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $455.00|$565.00 | |Tommy Moll |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $750.00|$750.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $702.00|$665.00 | |Joseph O'Dea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $580.00|$630.00 | |Brett Linzey |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $625.00|$675.00 | |Deane Dray |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $642.00|$617.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Raises |Underweight | $565.00|$536.00 | |Julian Mitchell |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $665.00|$674.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lennox Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Lennox Intl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lennox Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Lennox Intl

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2024, residential HVAC was 67% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration was 33% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company is focused on North America after the sale of its European HVAC and refrigeration businesses in late 2023.

Lennox Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lennox Intl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.47% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lennox Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lennox Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 24.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lennox Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lennox Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

