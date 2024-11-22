Breaking Down Leidos Holdings: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $201.0, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.21% increase from the previous average price target of $177.54.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Leidos Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $185.00 $205.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $210.00 $165.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $230.00 $183.00 Jason Gursky Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $194.00 Cai von Rumohr TD Cowen Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $180.00 $145.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $175.00 Gavin Parsons Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $228.00 $205.00 Peter Arment Baird Raises Outperform $218.00 $180.00 Jason Gursky Citigroup Raises Buy $194.00 $169.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $183.00 $172.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in three reportable segments; Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. Defense Solutions provides technologically latest services, solutions, and products to a broad customer base. It generates key revenue from Defense Solutions.

Understanding the Numbers: Leidos Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Leidos Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.86% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Leidos Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 8.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leidos Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

