Breaking Down Klaviyo: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.58% increase from the previous average price target of $32.17.

The perception of Klaviyo by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $29.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Announces Overweight $33.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $34.00 $30.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $30.00 $38.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $29.00 $25.00

Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Understanding the Numbers: Klaviyo's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Klaviyo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Klaviyo's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Klaviyo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Klaviyo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Klaviyo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

