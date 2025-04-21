Breaking Down KeyCorp: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.33, with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $16.50. A decline of 5.34% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of KeyCorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Konrad |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $18.00|$20.00 | |Jason Goldberg |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $20.00|$21.00 | |David George |Baird |Maintains |Outperform | $18.00|$18.00 | |Vivek Juneja |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $16.50|$18.50 | |Mike Mayo |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $20.00|$22.00 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $19.00|$20.00 | |Brian Foran |Truist Securities |Lowers |Hold | $18.00|$19.00 | |Manan Gosalia |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $20.00|$22.00 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Announces |Buy | $20.00|- | |Vivek Juneja |JP Morgan |Announces |Neutral | $18.50|- | |Gerard Cassidy |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $18.00|$18.00 | |Terry McEvoy |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Overweight | $20.00|$20.00 | |Peter Winter |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $21.00|$22.00 | |David Konrad |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $21.00|$22.00 | |Manan Gosalia |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $22.00|$23.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for KeyCorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of KeyCorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind KeyCorp

With assets of over $185 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

Financial Insights: KeyCorp

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, KeyCorp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 117.4% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KeyCorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

