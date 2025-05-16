Breaking Down KeyCorp: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.55, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has decreased by 6.45% from the previous average price target of $19.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive KeyCorp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $16.00 $18.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $18.00 $20.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 David George Baird Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.50 $18.50 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $18.00 $19.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for KeyCorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of KeyCorp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KeyCorp analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind KeyCorp

With assets of over $185 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

KeyCorp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: KeyCorp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KeyCorp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, KeyCorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KEY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for KEY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.