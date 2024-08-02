Breaking Down Itron: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $117.3, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $109.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $109.00, the current average has increased by 7.61%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Itron among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Buy $125.00 $122.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $123.00 $115.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $110.00 $109.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $112.00 $110.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $112.00 $104.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Buy $122.00 $112.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $130.00 - Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $109.00 $109.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Itron. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Itron compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Itron's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Itron's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Itron analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Itron

Itron Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates under the Itron brand and manages and reports under three operating segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sense that do not have communications capability embedded for use with broader Itron systems. The networked Solutions segment includes a combination of communicating devices, network infrastructure, and associated application software designed and sold as a complete solution. The outcome segment includes their value-added, enhanced software and services which manage, organize, analyze, and interpret data to improve decision-making and maximize operational profitability.

Itron: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Itron's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.0% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Itron's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Itron's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ITRI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 EF Hutton Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ITRI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.