Breaking Down IREN: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated IREN and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $19.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a 24.21% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $15.78.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of IREN by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $22.00 $16.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $23.00 $17.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 Stephen Glagola Jones Trading Announces Buy $22.00 - Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $15.00 $9.50 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $19.00 $13.50 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $16.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IREN. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IREN compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of IREN's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of IREN's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IREN analyst ratings.

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

IREN's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining IREN's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 58.12% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IREN's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -95.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IREN's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IREN's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: IREN's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IREN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jan 2022 Cowen & Co. Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for IREN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.