Breaking Down IQVIA Hldgs: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for IQVIA Hldgs, revealing an average target of $266.75, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.27% from the previous average price target of $260.82.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of IQVIA Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Dodge RBC Capital Announces Outperform $275.00 - Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $288.00 $260.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $242.00 $266.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $280.00 $270.00 Dan Brennan UBS Raises Buy $300.00 $295.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $292.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $270.00 $230.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $275.00 $255.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $251.00 $235.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Lowers Neutral $235.00 $241.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $230.00 $250.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $255.00 $275.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to IQVIA Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of IQVIA Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of IQVIA Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About IQVIA Hldgs

IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The research and development segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The technology and analytics segment provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers, as well as data and analytics capabilities for clinical trials, including virtual trials. The company also has a small contract sales business.

IQVIA Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: IQVIA Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: IQVIA Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IQVIA Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.0, IQVIA Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

