Breaking Down International Paper: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for International Paper (NYSE:IP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $52.5, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $50.00, the current average has increased by 5.0%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive International Paper. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 David Coleman Argus Research Announces Buy $52.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $43.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Raises Outperform $56.00 $52.00

Delving into International Paper's Background

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

International Paper: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: International Paper's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.52%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): International Paper's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): International Paper's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: International Paper's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

