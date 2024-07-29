Breaking Down Instructure Hldgs: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Instructure Hldgs (NYSE:INST), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $28.37, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $23.60. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.71% lower than the prior average price target of $32.50.

The standing of Instructure Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $23.60 $35.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $23.60 $30.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $27.00 $34.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00

Delving into Instructure Hldgs's Background

Instructure Holdings Inc is an education technology company dedicated towards helping everyone learn together. it amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, directing to improved student outcomes. The company's learning platform is an open, extendable, configurable, and highly integrated set of solutions designed to meet the teaching and learning needs of every K-12, Higher Education and Continuing Education institution and includes the Canvas LMS, Canvas Studio, Canvas Catalog, Mastery Assessment, Canvas Credentials, Canvas Student Pathways, Canvas Network, Impact, Elevate Data Sync, Elevate Data Quality, Elevate Standards Alignment. They operate in a single operating segment which is cloud-based learning management, assessment and performance systems.

Financial Milestones: Instructure Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Instructure Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.59%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Instructure Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Instructure Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Instructure Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.91. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

