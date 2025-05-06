Breaking Down Inspire Medical Systems: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $215.54, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $174.00. A decline of 7.03% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Inspire Medical Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $200.00 $220.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $195.00 $235.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $174.00 $195.00 Mike Polark Baird Raises Outperform $236.00 $230.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $175.00 $190.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $216.00 $234.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $215.00 $260.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $235.00 $250.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 $260.00 Mike Polark Baird Lowers Outperform $248.00 $252.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $195.00 $198.00 Kallum Titchmarsh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $220.00 $230.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $233.00 $260.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Inspire Medical Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Inspire Medical Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Inspire Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Inspire Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Inspire Medical Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Inspire Medical Systems's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Inspire Medical Systems Better

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Inspire Medical Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Inspire Medical Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inspire Medical Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inspire Medical Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inspire Medical Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Inspire Medical Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

