Breaking Down Inari Medical: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Inari Medical, revealing an average target of $58.78, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.31% lower than the prior average price target of $60.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Inari Medical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mathew Blackman Stifel Announces Hold $50.00 - Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $47.00 - Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $50.00 $50.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $68.00 - Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $84.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $55.00 $60.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $71.00 $55.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Outperform $63.00 $65.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $60.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Inari Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Inari Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Inari Medical's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Inari Medical's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from Chronic Venous Disease. Its product portfolio includes; ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever System product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism, InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis, LimFlow system and others. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from United States and rest from International markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Inari Medical's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Inari Medical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Inari Medical's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inari Medical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -7.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inari Medical's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Inari Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

