Breaking Down Inari Medical: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $61.71, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Marking an increase of 2.56%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $60.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Inari Medical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $50.00 $50.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $68.00 - Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $84.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $55.00 $60.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $71.00 $55.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Outperform $63.00 $65.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $60.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Inari Medical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Inari Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Inari Medical's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Inari Medical's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Inari Medical analyst ratings.

Get to Know Inari Medical Better

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from Chronic Venous Disease. Its product portfolio includes; ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever System product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism, InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis, LimFlow system and others. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from United States and rest from International markets.

A Deep Dive into Inari Medical's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Inari Medical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.53% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Inari Medical's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inari Medical's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.2% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inari Medical's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Inari Medical adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NARI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NARI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.