Breaking Down Impinj: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Impinj, presenting an average target of $125.33, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 32.62% lower than the prior average price target of $186.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Impinj by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mark Lipacis |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |Outperform | $117.00|$99.00 | |Harsh Kumar |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $100.00|$140.00 | |Toshiya Hari |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $132.00|$200.00 | |Troy Jensen |Cantor Fitzgerald |Lowers |Overweight | $133.00|$260.00 | |Harsh Kumar |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $140.00|$235.00 | |James Ricchiuti |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $130.00|$182.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Impinj. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Impinj. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Impinj compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Impinj compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Impinj's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Impinj's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Impinj analyst ratings.

Get to Know Impinj Better

Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Understanding the Numbers: Impinj's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Impinj's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Impinj's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Impinj's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.