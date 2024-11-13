Breaking Down ICU Medical: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $195.0, a high estimate of $209.00, and a low estimate of $183.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.3% increase from the previous average price target of $167.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of ICU Medical by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $209.00 $198.00 Brett Fishbin Keybanc Raises Overweight $198.00 $147.00 Michael Toomey Jefferies Announces Hold $183.00 - Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $190.00 $158.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ICU Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ICU Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ICU Medical's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ICU Medical analyst ratings.

Delving into ICU Medical's Background

ICU Medical is a California-based pure-play infusion therapy company that provides consumables, systems, and services for virtually every component of the IV continuum of care. ICU has become one of the largest players in its industry following its acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer in 2017 and Smiths Medical from Smiths Group in 2022. It holds top-tier positions across its three reporting segments: consumables (43% of consolidated revenue), infusion systems (28%), and vital care (29%). The combined entity remains primarily US-focused, generating over 63% of its sales domestically.

ICU Medical: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ICU Medical showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.58% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ICU Medical's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): ICU Medical's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ICU Medical's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ICU Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ICUI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Sep 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ICUI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.