Breaking Down Hyatt Hotels: 24 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 24 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 7 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hyatt Hotels and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $159.96, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.09%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hyatt Hotels by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $198.00 $200.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Neutral $158.00 $157.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $172.00 $178.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $144.00 $151.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $127.00 $120.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $164.00 $165.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $158.00 $169.00 Meredith Jensen HSBC Announces Hold $156.00 - Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $178.00 $167.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $155.00 $145.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $169.00 $164.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $151.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $151.00 $146.00 Richard Clarke Bernstein Lowers Outperform $178.00 $185.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $151.00 $141.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $150.00 $160.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $164.00 $168.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $120.00 $127.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $161.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Neutral $158.00 $162.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $145.00 $155.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $164.00 $168.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $200.00 $204.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Hyatt Hotels: A Closer Look

Hyatt is an operator of owned (4% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (96%) properties across around 20 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 54% Americas, 22% rest of world, and 23% Asia-Pacific.

Breaking Down Hyatt Hotels's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hyatt Hotels's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 12.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyatt Hotels's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hyatt Hotels's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

