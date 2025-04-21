Breaking Down Huntington Bancshares: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $17.78, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has decreased by 6.72% from the previous average price target of $19.06.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Huntington Bancshares is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Karl Shepard |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $18.00|$20.00 | |David Konrad |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Market Perform | $17.00|$18.00 | |Terry McEvoy |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $16.50|$16.50 | |David Long |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $18.00|$20.00 | |Andrew Dietrich |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $16.00|$18.50 | |Keith Horowitz |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $18.00|$20.00 | |Manan Gosalia |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $20.00|$22.00 | |David George |Baird |Maintains |Outperform | $18.00|$18.00 | |Terry McEvoy |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $18.50|$18.50 |

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Huntington Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Huntington is a regional US bank with around $200 billion in assets (as of 2024) and has a large presence, particularly in the Midwestern market. It offers a full suite of consumer deposit and lending services, along with commercial services focused on payments, investment management, capital markets, equipment financing, treasury management, and other common banking services.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Huntington Bancshares's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.74%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntington Bancshares's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Huntington Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

