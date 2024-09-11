Breaking Down Hudson Pacific Properties: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $5.31, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Experiencing a 16.77% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $6.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hudson Pacific Properties. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $4.50 $5.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $6.00 $7.00 Camille Bonnel B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $4.00 $4.50 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $4.70 $6.50 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $6.00 $8.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $4.25 $6.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hudson Pacific Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hudson Pacific Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Hudson Pacific Properties's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hudson Pacific Properties analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Hudson Pacific Properties's Background

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties, such as sound stages, on America's West Coast. The company focuses on developed, urban markets in Northern California, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of Hudson Pacific's real estate portfolio is composed of office properties located in the Greater Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles areas. The company operates in two reportable segments; office properties & related operations; and studio properties & related operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the office properties & related operations segment.

Hudson Pacific Properties's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Hudson Pacific Properties's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hudson Pacific Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.69, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HPP

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Mizuho Downgrades Neutral Underperform Jan 2022 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight Jan 2022 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for HPP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.