Breaking Down Hologic: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $77.0, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. A decline of 6.44% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The perception of Hologic by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $70.00 $75.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $71.00 $90.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $62.00 $65.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $70.00 $80.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $90.00 $95.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $85.00 $88.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $73.00 $76.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $84.00 $84.00 Puneet Souda Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $75.00 $80.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Hold $90.00 $90.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hologic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hologic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hologic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Hologic's Background

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in four segments: diagnostics (44% of total sales), breast health (38%), surgical (16%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Financial Milestones: Hologic's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Hologic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.86% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hologic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hologic's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hologic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

