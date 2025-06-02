Breaking Down Healthpeak Properties: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Healthpeak Properties, presenting an average target of $22.14, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Experiencing a 6.07% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $23.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Healthpeak Properties by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $21.00 $23.00 John Staszak Argus Research Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Amanda Sweitzer Baird Lowers Outperform $22.00 $24.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $21.00 $23.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Lowers Outperform $22.00 $24.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Healthpeak Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Healthpeak Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Healthpeak Properties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Healthpeak Properties's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Healthpeak Properties analyst ratings.

Delving into Healthpeak Properties's Background

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 700 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Breaking Down Healthpeak Properties's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Healthpeak Properties's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.88% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Healthpeak Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DOC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Apr 2025 Argus Research Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DOC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.