Breaking Down Harmony Biosciences Hldgs: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Harmony Biosciences Hldgs (NASDAQ:HRMY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $58.31, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A 2.54% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $59.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Harmony Biosciences Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $70.00|$70.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $50.00|$50.00 | |Graig Suvannavejh |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $44.00|$42.00 | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Lowers |Buy | $70.00|$75.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $50.00|$50.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $50.00|$50.00 | |Graig Suvannavejh |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $42.00|$52.00 | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $75.00|$75.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $50.00|$52.00 | |David Hoang |Deutsche Bank |Announces |Buy | $55.00|- | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $75.00|$75.00 | |Patrick Trucchio |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $75.00|$75.00 | |Ami Fadia |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $52.00|$52.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Harmony Biosciences Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harmony Biosciences Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Harmony Biosciences Hldgs Better

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. The company's product WAKIX (pitolisant) is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors and is used for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy. The other drug candidates in its pipeline are Pitolisant, HBS-102 (MCHR1 antagonist), BP1.15205 (orexin-2 receptor agonist), ZYN002 (cannabidiol gel), EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride), and EPX-200 (lorcaserin), among others.

Harmony Biosciences Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.51% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Harmony Biosciences Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

