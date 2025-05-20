Breaking Down Hanesbrands: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $5.17, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. A decline of 8.82% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hanesbrands is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $6.00 $5.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $4.00 $3.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $3.00 $5.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $5.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hanesbrands. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hanesbrands. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hanesbrands compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hanesbrands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hanesbrands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Hanesbrands's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hanesbrands analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Hanesbrands: A Closer Look

Hanesbrands manufactures basic and athletic apparel under brands including Hanes, Playtex, Maidenform, Bali, Berlei, and Bonds. The company sells wholesale to discount, midmarket, and department store retailers as well as direct to consumers through stores and e-commerce. Hanesbrands is vertically integrated as it produces nearly 75% of its products in company-controlled factories in more than three dozen nations. Hanesbrands distributes products in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Hanesbrands: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Hanesbrands showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.08% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hanesbrands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -24.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 60.54, Hanesbrands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HBI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for HBI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.