Breaking Down Hamilton Lane: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $158.6, a high estimate of $169.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.69%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Hamilton Lane among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Cyprys |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $157.00|$190.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $147.00|$152.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $152.00|$169.00 | |Kyle Voigt |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $168.00|$158.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $169.00|$163.00 |

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hamilton Lane's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Hamilton Lane's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Hamilton Lane showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 34.33% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hamilton Lane's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 31.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Lane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hamilton Lane's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.57.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

