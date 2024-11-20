Breaking Down Halozyme Therapeutics: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $64.0, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.24% from the previous average price target of $62.60.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Halozyme Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $52.00 $51.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $73.00 $72.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $68.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $58.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $57.00 $52.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Halozyme Therapeutics Better

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Halozyme Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Halozyme Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 34.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Halozyme Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 47.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halozyme Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 36.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.7%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Halozyme Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.32. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

