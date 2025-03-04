Breaking Down Gulfport Energy: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $225.0, a high estimate of $246.00, and a low estimate of $208.00. Marking an increase of 15.98%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $194.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Gulfport Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Doug Leggate B of A Securities Lowers Buy $224.00 $227.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Overweight $208.00 $202.00 Bertrand Donnes Truist Securities Raises Buy $246.00 $203.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $227.00 $164.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $220.00 $174.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Gulfport Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Gulfport Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Gulfport Energy: A Closer Look

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, with assets predominantly located in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins in the United States. Its principal properties are located in eastern Ohio, targeting the Utica and Marcellus, and in central Oklahoma, targeting the SCOOP Woodford and Springer formations.

Gulfport Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Gulfport Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.28% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gulfport Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -95.82%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Gulfport Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

