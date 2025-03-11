Breaking Down Guess: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Guess (NYSE:GES), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.25, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Experiencing a 3.57% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $21.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Guess by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Guess. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Guess's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Guess analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Guess: A Closer Look

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Guess's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Guess showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.41% as of 31 October, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guess's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Guess's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.27. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GES

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Aug 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform May 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for GES

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.