Breaking Down Green Plains: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.75, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 20.91% lower than the prior average price target of $27.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Green Plains among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $25.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Buy $23.50 $26.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $26.00 $34.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $22.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $21.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Green Plains. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Green Plains compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Green Plains's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Green Plains's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc manufactures and sells ethanol and ethanol byproducts in three segments based on function. The ethanol production segment, which generates the majority of revenue, includes the production of ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil. The agribusiness and energy services segment includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil, natural gas and other commodities. The partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services.

Green Plains: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Green Plains's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -27.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Green Plains's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.93% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Green Plains's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Green Plains's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, Green Plains adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

