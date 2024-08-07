Breaking Down Green Plains: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.4, with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Experiencing a 19.31% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $29.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Green Plains among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $26.00 $34.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $22.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $21.00 $28.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Buy $28.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Green Plains. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Green Plains compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc manufactures and sells ethanol and ethanol byproducts in three segments based on function. The ethanol production segment, which generates the majority of revenue, includes the production of ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil. The agribusiness and energy services segment includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, Ultra-High Protein, renewable corn oil, natural gas and other commodities. The partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services.

Green Plains: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Green Plains's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -28.3% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Green Plains's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -8.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Green Plains's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Green Plains's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Green Plains's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.78, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

