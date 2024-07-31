Breaking Down Graphic Packaging Holding: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $33.55, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.39% from the previous average price target of $30.67.

The standing of Graphic Packaging Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Outperform $36.00 $30.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $31.00 Lars Kjellberg Stifel Announces Buy $35.20 - Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $30.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Graphic Packaging Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Graphic Packaging Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co is a holding company that manufactures and sells a variety of paper-based consumer packaging products through its subsidiaries. The company's reportable segments are; Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The majority of the revenue is generated from its Americas Paperboard Packaging segment which includes paperboard packaging sold predominantly to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and cups, lids and food containers sold to foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants (QSR) serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in the Americas. Geographically, the company generates revenue from the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Graphic Packaging Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Graphic Packaging Holding's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Graphic Packaging Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Graphic Packaging Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.47%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Graphic Packaging Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.99, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

