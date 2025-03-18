Breaking Down Globus Medical: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $97.6, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $93.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.32% increase from the previous average price target of $91.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Globus Medical by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $103.00 $100.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Raises Buy $94.00 $92.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $93.00 $95.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $101.00 $92.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Neutral $97.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Globus Medical's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Globus Medical's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Globus Medical

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States. It also has its presence internationally.

Understanding the Numbers: Globus Medical's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Globus Medical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Globus Medical's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Medical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globus Medical's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Globus Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

