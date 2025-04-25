Breaking Down Gentherm: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $36.25, along with a high estimate of $51.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has decreased by 12.65% from the previous average price target of $41.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Gentherm among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Luke Junk |Baird |Raises |Neutral | $28.00|$27.00 | |Luke Junk |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $27.00|$39.00 | |Luke Junk |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $39.00|$44.00 | |Ryan Brinkman |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $51.00|$56.00 |

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gentherm. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gentherm compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gentherm compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gentherm's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Gentherm's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Gentherm Better

Gentherm Inc is an automotive parts manufacturer. The business activities of the group function through the Automotive and Medical segments. The vast majority of the firm's revenue comes from the Automotive segment, which includes automotive climate comfort systems, automotive cable systems, battery performance solutions, and automotive electronics and software systems. The medical segment is comprised of the results from the patient temperature management business in the medical industry. Its geographical segments are the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, Japan, the Czech Republic, and other countries.

A Deep Dive into Gentherm's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Gentherm faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.82% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gentherm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gentherm's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

