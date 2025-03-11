Breaking Down Genmab: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Genmab, revealing an average target of $43.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average represents a 14.0% decrease from the previous average price target of $50.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Genmab among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Jonathan Chang Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $27.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Genmab. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Genmab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Genmab's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Genmab's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Genmab analyst ratings.

About Genmab

Genmab is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies are DuoBody, HexaBody, DuoHexaBody, and HexElect. Johnson & Johnson partnered with Genmab to create Darzalex, which is regarded as the standard of care for multiple myeloma and is Genmab's leading product. Genmab also has Tepezza for thyroid eye disease (partnered with Horizon), Kesimpta for relapsing multiple sclerosis (partnered with Novartis), Rybrevant (partnered with Johnson & Johnson) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Tivdak (partnered with Seagen) for cervical cancer, and Epkinly (partnered with AbbVie) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Genmab has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications.

Breaking Down Genmab's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Genmab's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Genmab's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 59.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genmab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genmab's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GMAB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform Jan 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2022 Guggenheim Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GMAB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.