Breaking Down Fulcrum Therapeutics: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. A 42.57% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $15.67.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fulcrum Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $4.00 $17.00 Joseph Schwartz Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $4.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $2.00 $10.00 Dae Gon Ha Stifel Lowers Hold $3.00 $22.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $10.00 $5.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $23.00 $23.00

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Understanding the Numbers: Fulcrum Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fulcrum Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8990.91% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Fulcrum Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 69.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fulcrum Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.74%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fulcrum Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 21.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Fulcrum Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

