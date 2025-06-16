Breaking Down Freeport-McMoRan: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $45.56, with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.31%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Freeport-McMoRan among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $48.00 $43.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $40.00 Chris LaFemina Jefferies Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Timna Tanners Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $39.00 - Daniel Major UBS Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $42.00 $52.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $45.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $51.00 $49.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $52.00 $48.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Freeport-McMoRan's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Freeport-McMoRan's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Freeport-McMoRan's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.38%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freeport-McMoRan's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Freeport-McMoRan's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.53. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

