Breaking Down Ford Motor: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Ford Motor (NYSE:F) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $10.5, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.0% increase from the previous average price target of $10.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Ford Motor by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $9.00 $8.50 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $8.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $12.00 $11.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Announces Neutral $10.00 - John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $14.00 $15.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ford Motor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ford Motor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ford Motor analyst ratings.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Key Indicators: Ford Motor's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Ford Motor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.95% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ford Motor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.05%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.17%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ford Motor's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.53, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for F

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for F

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.