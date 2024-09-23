Breaking Down Fiserv: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Fiserv (NYSE:FI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $185.75, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.64% increase from the previous average price target of $174.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Fiserv by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $186.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Announces Buy $200.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $199.00 $176.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $180.00 $170.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $182.00 $175.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $190.00 $180.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $183.00 $180.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $175.00 $168.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $176.00 $169.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $184.00 $178.00 Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $175.00 $154.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fiserv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Fiserv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Fiserv's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fiserv analyst ratings.

Delving into Fiserv's Background

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Financial Insights: Fiserv

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fiserv showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.38% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.91, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2021 Barclays Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Mar 2021 Barclays Downgrades Equal-Weight Underweight May 2020 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for FI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.