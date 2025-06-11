Breaking Down First Solar: 24 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 24 analysts shared their evaluations of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 9 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 6 6 1 1 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $205.89, along with a high estimate of $275.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Highlighting a 9.69% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $227.97.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive First Solar. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $192.00 $157.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $275.00 $251.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Hold $157.00 $127.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $255.00 $204.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $204.00 $235.00 Steve Fleishman Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $221.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $245.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $202.00 $253.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Buy $172.37 $172.37 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $127.00 $202.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $204.00 $235.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $177.00 $191.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $214.00 $237.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $187.00 $200.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $235.00 $240.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $100.00 - Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $205.00 $230.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $240.00 $267.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $240.00 $285.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $217.00 $223.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $204.00 $236.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Buy $215.00 $236.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $253.00 $304.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Buy $245.00 $285.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for First Solar's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of First Solar's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Solar analyst ratings.

Get to Know First Solar Better

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Breaking Down First Solar's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: First Solar's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: First Solar's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Solar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

