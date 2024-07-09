Breaking Down First Interstate BancSys: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated First Interstate BancSys and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $30.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $29.29, the current average has increased by 3.89%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of First Interstate BancSys among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $24.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $32.00 $32.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $29.00 $29.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $32.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $29.00 $28.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $28.00 Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $32.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Interstate BancSys. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Interstate BancSys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Interstate BancSys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind First Interstate BancSys

First Interstate BancSystem Inc is a financial holding company. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank offering a range of internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. It delivers a range of financial products and services to both retail and commercial customers in industries like agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, mining, professional services, retail, tourism, and wholesale trade. It generates majority of income from interest charged on loans, and interest and dividends earned on investments.

Understanding the Numbers: First Interstate BancSys's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, First Interstate BancSys faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.13% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Interstate BancSys's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Interstate BancSys's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: First Interstate BancSys's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.9. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

