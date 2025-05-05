Breaking Down FIGS: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for FIGS, revealing an average target of $5.4, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $3.75. Highlighting a 10.0% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $6.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FIGS. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $5.00 $7.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $3.75 $4.25 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $4.25 $4.75 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FIGS. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FIGS. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FIGS compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FIGS compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of FIGS's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into FIGS's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know FIGS Better

FIGS Inc is a healthcare apparel company. The Company designs and sells scrubwear and non-scrubwear, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear and other apparel. The Company generates maximum revenue from United States. Sales are generated through the Company's digital platforms.

Unraveling the Financial Story of FIGS

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: FIGS's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FIGS's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FIGS's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FIGS's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

