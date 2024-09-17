Breaking Down Fidelity National Info: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $85.58, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Observing a 2.43% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $83.55.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Fidelity National Info among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $90.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $89.00 $85.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $88.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $78.00 $75.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $73.00 $70.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $83.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $93.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $88.00 $85.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $80.00 $78.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $88.00 $86.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $79.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $86.00 $86.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelity National Info. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Info compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fidelity National Info's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Fidelity National Info's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fidelity National Info: A Closer Look

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring SunGard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS was providing payment processing services for merchants and holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. But the company sold off a majority interest in Worldpay and now has only a minority stake.

Fidelity National Info's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fidelity National Info's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.68% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelity National Info's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Info's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Info's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fidelity National Info's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.66.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

