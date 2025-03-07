Breaking Down Fidelis Insurance Hldgs: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Fidelis Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:FIHL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.12, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Highlighting a 7.16% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $22.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $22.00 $25.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $20.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $25.00 $26.00 Robert Cox Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $16.00 $21.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelis Insurance Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fidelis Insurance Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Fidelis Insurance Hldgs

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a global (re)insurance company. It classify the business into three underwriting segments, namely Bespoke, Specialty and Reinsurance. Specialty primarily comprises property D&F, energy, marine and aviation lines. Bespoke primarily comprises credit and political risk and other tailored solutions for clients including transactional liabilities and credit insurance. Reinsurance primarily comprises property reinsurance.

Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.15%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.