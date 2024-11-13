Breaking Down Fastenal: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fastenal, revealing an average target of $79.25, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $69.33, the current average has increased by 14.31%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Fastenal among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Neutral $88.00 $71.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $72.00 Patrick Baumann JP Morgan Raises Neutral $72.00 $70.00 Brian Butler Stifel Raises Buy $86.00 $80.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $56.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $80.00 $67.00 Sabrina Abrams B of A Securities Announces Buy $85.00 - Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $72.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fastenal. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fastenal compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fastenal's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fastenal's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fastenal analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fastenal

Fastenal opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Since then, it has greatly expanded its footprint as well as its products and services. Today, Fastenal serves its 400,000 active customers through approximately 1,600 branches, over 1,800 on-site locations, and 15 distribution centers. Since 1993, the company has added other product categories, but fasteners remain its largest category at about 30%-35% of sales. Fastenal also offers customers supply chain solutions, such as vending and vendor-managed inventory.

Fastenal's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fastenal's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.48% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fastenal's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fastenal's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Fastenal's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FAST

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FAST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.