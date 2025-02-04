Breaking Down Fabrinet: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $256.0, along with a high estimate of $292.00 and a low estimate of $178.00. Experiencing a 2.1% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $261.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Fabrinet among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $245.00 $292.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $285.00 $280.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Lowers Sell $178.00 $194.00 George Wang Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $292.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fabrinet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fabrinet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fabrinet's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Fabrinet: A Closer Look

Fabrinet provides advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. The company generates the majority of its revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.

Fabrinet's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Fabrinet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fabrinet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fabrinet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Fabrinet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

