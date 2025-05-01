Breaking Down Extra Space Storage: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Extra Space Storage and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $159.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $181.00 and a low estimate of $141.00. A decline of 3.98% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Extra Space Storage by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $160.00 $163.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $149.00 $144.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $149.00 $165.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Announces Outperform $141.00 - Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $181.00 $184.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $165.00 $167.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $163.00 $167.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Extra Space Storage. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Extra Space Storage. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Extra Space Storage compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Extra Space Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Extra Space Storage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 4,000 self-storage properties in 42 states, with over 300 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, approximately one half is wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee.

Key Indicators: Extra Space Storage's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Extra Space Storage's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.02% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Extra Space Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extra Space Storage's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.92%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.93.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

