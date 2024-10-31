Breaking Down ExlService Holdings: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $43.83, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.35% increase from the previous average price target of $37.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ExlService Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $44.00 $40.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Ryan Potter Citigroup Raises Buy $46.00 $38.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $40.00 $35.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $42.00 $35.00 Puneet Jain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $41.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ExlService Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ExlService Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ExlService Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ExlService Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ExlService Holdings Better

ExlService Holdings Inc. is a business process management company that provides digital operations and analytical services to clients driving enterprise-scale business transformation initiatives that leverage company's deep expertise in analytics, AI, ML and cloud. The company offers business process outsourcing and automation services, and data-driven insights to customers across multiple industries. The company operates through four segments based on the products and services offered and markets served: Insurance, Healthcare, Emerging, Analytics. The vast majority of the company's revenue is earned in the United States, and more than half of its revenue comes from Analytics segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ExlService Holdings

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ExlService Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.29% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ExlService Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ExlService Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ExlService Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

