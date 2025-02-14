Breaking Down Evolus: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.5, with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.08% increase from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Evolus by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Evolus. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evolus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Evolus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Evolus's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evolus analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Evolus

Evolus Inc is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach to delivering breakthrough products in the self-pay aesthetic market. The company's first commercial product is Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton, purified botulinum toxin type A formulation indicated for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines, also known as frown lines, in adults. Its primary market is the cash-pay aesthetic market, which includes medical products purchased by physicians and other customers that are then sold to consumers or used in procedures for aesthetic indications. It generates product revenue from the sale of Jeuveau in the United States and Europe, and service revenue from distribution partners in Canada.

Key Indicators: Evolus's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Evolus displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -31.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolus's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -152.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Evolus's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 22.05. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EOLS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Truist Securities Upgrades Hold Buy Nov 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy May 2021 Barclays Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EOLS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.