Breaking Down Everi Hldgs: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Everi Hldgs (NYSE:EVRI) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.38, a high estimate of $14.25, and a low estimate of $10.00. Marking an increase of 10.04%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $11.25.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Everi Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Bain B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $14.25 $11.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Hold $14.25 $11.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $11.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00

Delving into Everi Hldgs's Background

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates in two segments namely Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech). Enveri Games provides gaming operators with gaming technology products and services which include gaming machines, slot machines, leased gaming equipment, and other products and services. Enveri FinTech provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services which include services and equipment that facilitate casino patron's to access cash at gaming facilities through automated teller machines, point of sale debit card purchases and others.

A Deep Dive into Everi Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Everi Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.55% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Everi Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.41%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Everi Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Everi Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Everi Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

