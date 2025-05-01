Breaking Down Evercore: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Evercore (NYSE:EVR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Evercore, presenting an average target of $236.67, a high estimate of $339.00, and a low estimate of $173.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.58% lower than the prior average price target of $267.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Evercore. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $173.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $194.00 $180.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $199.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $173.00 $306.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $252.00 $281.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $281.00 $321.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $306.00 $400.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $339.00 $319.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Evercore. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Evercore's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Evercore's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evercore analyst ratings.

Discovering Evercore: A Closer Look

Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities trading, equity underwriting, and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 2,380 employees at the end of 2024, and about 75% of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Evercore's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Evercore showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.38% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Evercore's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evercore's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evercore's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.54.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

